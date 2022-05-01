Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Hisuian Electrode V

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at some of the Grass-types we're getting in this set.

Hisuian Electrode V: This standard Pokémon-V featuring the Grass-type regional variant of Electrode is illustrated by 5ban Graphics . From the action pose to the electric effects, this reminds me of a Sun & Moon-era GX and leans a bit more toward computer-generated than I generally like to see.

This standard Pokémon-V featuring the Grass-type regional variant of Electrode is illustrated by . From the action pose to the electric effects, this reminds me of a Sun & Moon-era GX and leans a bit more toward computer-generated than I generally like to see. Paras: With soft artwork by Mizue, this Paras card depicts this Kanto bug crawling down a tree trunk that, like Paras itself, is lined with mushrooms. Mizue creates a strong environment behind Paras utilizing lighting and fog effects.

With soft artwork by this Paras card depicts this Kanto bug crawling down a tree trunk that, like Paras itself, is lined with mushrooms. Mizue creates a strong environment behind Paras utilizing lighting and fog effects. Parasect: Artist Pani Kobayashi delivers a haunting Parasect card with a blank gaze and wide smile that reminds collectors of a chilling aspect of this Pokémon: the parasitic mushroom has fully taken over the insect's brain here.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.