Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Phantump Line

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Phantump from Lost Abyss.

I'm a big Phantump fan. Much more so than I am a Trevenant fan, though I don't dislike Trevenant. Phantump just reminds me of a cute Mythical Pokémon like Mew, Celebi, Vicitini, and Jirachi for some reason, so I'm always happy to see to it get a feature.

Artist AKIRA EGAWA illustrates the Phantump card, which is one of the most detailed and well-drawn common cards in the set. Phantump is in a brush of woods just outside of a major city, likely Galar. We can see the city sparkling in the background, but the foreground is framed by bony tree branches. A terrific set-up with the bare branches as a great mood-setting touch.

Yuya Oka draws the Trevenant card, which makes this Grass-type Ghost look powerful and intimidating. This will be a holographic card in the set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.