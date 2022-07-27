Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Vulpix & Ninetails

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022 and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Vulpix line from Lost Abyss.

Artist ryoma uratsuka brings an utterly unique style to this Vulpix. Using a base of storybook-style artwork, uratsuka adds a distinctive twist by outlining Vulpix's figure in off-white and accentuating it with a light smattering of sparkles to help it stand out. Vulpix has a high-class, sort of Lady from Lady and the Tramp vibe as it prances on a cobblestone gate. A gorgeous piece of work.

Shiburingaru delivers an entirely different vibe with Ninetails, making Vulpix's elegant evolution look beautiful as always but markedly more dangerous and intimidating than we often see. Ninetails' paws are crossed as it stares us down, evoking the Spinx daring us to get its riddle wrong. The gate behind Ninetailes makes me wonder if it is playing guard dog for its trainer here.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.