Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ferrothorn, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Ferrothorn Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf, now available for collectors to rip packs, features a new Ferrothorn Illustration Rare by Kurata So.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Secret Rare from this set.

Ferrothorn gets an Illustration Rare, showing it making its merry way down the stairs of its Trainer's home, which is lined with beautiful plants. This card is drawn by Kurata So, who debuted in the Pokémon TCG this year with the Dunsparce Illustration Rare in the special set Crown Zenith. Other notable cards that have since been released from So are the Heracross Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved and the Poliwag line from Scarlet & Violet – 151.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

