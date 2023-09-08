Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: garchomp, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Tera Garchomp Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf features a Tera Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare by fan-favorite artist Oswaldo KATO.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at the pack art from this set.

Could this potentially be the chase card? Well, of Raging Surf, yes. Tera Garchomp ex is the main Pokémon of this Japanese expansion, and a Special Illustration Rare drawn with great details by Oswaldo KATO, one of the top current artists in the Pokémon TCG, is going to be quite interesting to watch. However, Trainer cards rule the crop of sets, especially in Japan, so the jury is out. While Garchomp is popular and this card is awesome, I do not think, however, that it will be the chase card of the English-language version of Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will adapt multiple Japanese sets in one expansion.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

