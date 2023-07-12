Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: absol, pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Absol Ex

Absol gets a Pokémon ex in Pokémon TCG Japan's next set, the Dark-type Tera Charizard-themed Ruler of the Black Flame coming late July.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at another ex from Ruler of the Black Flame.

It has been an unusually long time since we've seen a new card revealed from Ruler of the Black Flame, and the release date is getting closer and closer. I'm expecting to deliver more on this series as the 28th approaches, as we will have Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Arts, and more to show as Secret Rares begin to be announced. Today, we have another standard Pokémon ex from the set featuring the Dark-type fan-favorite, Absol. Absol is drawn here by Nisoto Niso, who began contributing to the Pokémon TCG last year with Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. You likely know them from cards such as Orbeetle V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and Zeraora VMAX from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

