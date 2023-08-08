Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Full Art Trainers

Pokémon TCG Japan’s newly released Charizard-themed set Ruler of the Black Flame features Full Art Trainers including Geeta, Ortega, & more.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the newest Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Charizard-themed expansion titled Ruler of the Black Flame. It hit shelves on July 28th and it includes 108 cards not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This feature is most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but it also shows up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will in part make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is also confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at the Full Art Trainers that appear in Ruler of the Black Flame.

Ruler of the Black Flame brings four new Full Art Trainer Supporters to the Pokémon TCG. These include:

Geeta Full Art Trainer Supporter by kirisAki

Ortega Full Art Trainer Supporter by Naoki Saito

Poppy Full Art Trainer Supporter by yuu

Ryme Full Art Trainer Supporter by nagimiso

During the current era, Secret Rare Trainers have been getting more hype than Pokémon with rare exceptions. One of those exceptions is of course the Charizard cards from this set. Full Art Trainers are very hot right now though, but not as hot as Special Illustration Rare Trainers which have been the chase cards of most Scarlet & Violet-era sets up until now.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

