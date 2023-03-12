Mars Horizon 2: The Search For Life Announced For PC In 2024 Mars Horizon will be getting a proper sequel for PC, but we won't be seeing the game until sometime next year.

Indie developer Auroch Digital and publisher Secret Mode announced they'll be releasing Mars Horizon 2: The Search For Life for PC sometime in 2024. The game capitalizes off of the things that worked in the first title and builds on it, giving you a far more robust experience. You'll take charge of building a rocket to Mars in search of whatever may be there, progressing the knowledge of our galaxy and what we do in the future with space exploration. We got more info below and the trailer as we now patiently wait to see if and when we'll get a demo or Early Access versions.

"Mars Horizon 2: The Search for Life is an authentic space management game where you take on the role of the head of a space agency on your mission to Search for Life. Search for evidence across the solar system to prove there's life on other planets. Manage your staff, build your bases, design and launch rockets, and plan missions. You'll be writing a new space history every time you play. Following on from Mars Horizon where you were able to re-write history, now you're going to be making history. Will you be the first to find evidence of life out there?"

You're in charge of mission control, plan all the aspects of your missions to find anomalies, use flybys and satellites to look for them, land on planets to collect them

Manage your staff: hire, fire, train, and customize your own team of experts with different skills and roles

Build your base on Earth, Mars, and the Moon, with important buildings like testing facilities, launch pads, and more

Design multi-stage rockets using cutting-edge components, reusable boosters, and a variety of payloads

Decide when is best for your mission with launch windows, and then decide closer to the time the best day for launch, based on weather, and climate Make key decisions in tough narrative events which will make or break your mission and impact the future of space exploration

Every mission has a different reliability with different points of failure such as fuel, guidance, engines, and more

Follow the clues, collect anomalies, and discover biosignatures that get you closer to the discovery of life – signs of life can include fossils, microbes, unusual atmospheres, and more

Process anomalies in the lab, and research a huge tech tree to help you in your journey