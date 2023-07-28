Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Gloom Illustration Rare

The Kanto species Gloom gets an Illustration Rare in the newest Japanese Pokémon TCG set, Ruler of the Black Flame, on shelves today.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at a new Illustration Rare from this set.

As we are now upon the release date for Ruler of the Black Flame, we are seeing packs being opened and fans pulling Secret Rare cards. This includes the new Gloom Illustration Rare by Masako Tomii. This card is a beautiful burst of color, showing Gloom walking on a mossy tree branch in a vibrant jungle. The attentive collector will note another Kanto species below, as two Weedle chitchat below the sauntering Gloom. This is Tomii's second card after the Smoliv from this month's ex Starter Decks. What a launch!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

