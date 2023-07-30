Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: larvitar, pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Larvitar Illustration

Miki Tanaka, who has been drawing Pokémon TCG cards since the vintage Fossil set, illustrates a Larvitar Secret Rare in Japan's new set.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame in late July, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at another Illustration Rare from the set.

Collectors and players opening packs have revealed yet another Illustration Rare, and this is a classic. The artwork here by Miki Tanaka ties directly into Larvitars original Dex entries from the Gold and Silver versions:

It feeds on the soil. After it has eaten a large mountain, it will fall asleep so it can grow.

It is born deep underground. It can't emerge until it has entirely consumed the soil around it.

Tanaka has been delivering iconic cards since the Wizards of the Coast days, beginning in Fossil. Read Tanaka's history with the hobby here. Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

