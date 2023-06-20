Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Ruler of the Black Flame, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Mawile & Poppy

Mawile and Poppy feature in the next Japanese Pokémon TCG set Ruler of the Black Flame which will become the English Obsidian Flames.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at more card reveals from this set.

Artist sowsow illustrates this painterly Mawile for Ruler of the Black Flame. Mawile's face has never looked cuter than drawn here… at least his front-facing one. The other card in today's previews is Poppy, a member of the Paldea Elite Four. While she is young, Poppy is known for being among the best Trainers in the region. Poppy uses Steel-types like Copperajah, Magnezone, Bronzong, Corviknight, and Tinkaton. Artist yuu illustrates Poppy's first Pokémon TCG appearance. It is likely that Poppy will also receive a Full Art and perhaps even a Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

