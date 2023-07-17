Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame, Scizor

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Scizor Illustration

The next Pokémon TCG Japan set, Ruler of the Black Flame, is coming out soon. It will include a Secret Rare card featuring Scizor.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at another Illustration Rare from Ruler of the Black Flame.

Scizor features in a badass, painterly Illustration Rare that shows a pair of Scizor in what seems like combat… or perhaps interpretative dance? This card, painted with the red light of dusk, is illustrated by Oku. This is Oku's very first card in the hobby, and from the sheer quality here, I would guess that we will see quite a bit more from this new artist in future expansions. I love this style which is a picture of hand-drawn lines and painterly coloring, which excites me as it stands out from many of the rest of the styles we see within the Pokémon TCG.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!