Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Ruler of the Black Flame, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Scizor

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler of the Black Flame set will feature a Scyther cards and a holographic rare of its evolution Scizor.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at the Scyther line from this set.

Though the initial preview image of the Scyther card was very low in quality, I was able to determine that the card was drawn by Shin Nagasawa, an artist who has been contributing to the hobby since Platinum – Supreme Victors. Nagasawa has been quite active in the Scarlet & Violet era, illustrating new species such as Nacli, Paldean Tauros, Baxcalibur, and more.

Scyther evolves into the Steel-type Scizor in this set, and Scizor appears on a holographic rare drawn by otumami. otumami has been drawing for the Pokémon TCG since Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light and is known for drawing Shiny Hatenna, Shiny Chewtle, and Shiny Applin as "baby Shinies" in Shining Fates.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!