Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Tera Tyranitar Full Art

Pokémon TCG Japan’s newly released Ruler of the Black Flame harkens back to Delta Species with their Electric-type Tera Tyranitar card.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the newest Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Charizard-themed expansion titled Ruler of the Black Flame. It hit shelves on July 28th, and it includes 108 cards not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This feature is most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex, but it also shows up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is also confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at another Tera Pokémon ex Full Art from this set.

Tyranitar takes the crown (or Crown Jewel, in this case) as the second-most prominent species to get a Tera ex with a Tera-type different from its base type. Tyranitar is a Rock/Dark-type Pokémon that shows up in the Pokémon TCG either as a Fighting-type (which groups Ground-, Rock-, and Fighting-types together) or a Dark-type. Here, its Tera-type is Electric, which is quite a fun departure. I love the artwork here. Tera ex Full Arts have been one of my favorite kinds of cards to pull during this era, and now the differing Tera types make this pull all the more exciting.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

