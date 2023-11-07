Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charmander, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Charmander

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Shiny Treasure ex will feature not only Shiny Tera Charizard ex but also Shiny Charmander & Shiny Charmeleon.

Shiny Treasure ex, a high-class set, contains mostly reprinted cards and a large number of Secret Rares.

Shiny Pokémon will be prominent in Shiny Treasure ex, with both “Baby” Shinies and Full Art ex Shinies included.

English-language Pokémon TCG set to adapt Shiny Treasure ex into an early 2024 special expansion.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all new cards. These high class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion that has not yet been revealed. Today, let's take a look at the Shiny Charmander line from Shiny Treasure ex.

We previously saw the card which these Baby Shinies evolve into: Shiny Tera Charizard ex. Now, we see that the full evolutionary line is here, just like in Hidden Fates. Shiny Charmander and Shiny Charmeleon don't differ visually from their standard forms as much as the black Shiny Charizard. Shiny Charmander, depicted by artist sowsow, is a lighter shade of yellow-orange, while Charmeleon, which is normally red, is depicted in its orange Shiny form by Kouki Saitou.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

