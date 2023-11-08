Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex, Wattrel

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Wattrel

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Shiny Treasure ex will feature cards depicting Shiny Wattrel and its evolution Shiny Kilowattrel for the first time.

The set will feature Shiny Wattrel and its evolution, Shiny Kilowattrel for the first time.

The English-language release is expected in an early 2024 special expansion.

The set will also include numerous Secret Rare cards focusing on Shiny Pokémon.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well, because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion that has not yet been revealed. Today, let's take a look at the Shiny Wattrel line from Shiny Treasure ex.

Like Shining Fates did for Galar, Shiny Treasure ex and the eventual English-language adaptation are delivering the Shiny forms of the new generation. In this case, it's Paldea. Wattrel and Kilowattrel are both new Paldean species that debuted in Scarlet & Violet base. The Shiny and standard version of these Pokémon differs in one of its three main colors. The standard Wattrel and Kilowattrel are both black with yellow and grey elements. The Shiny version of these Pokémon swaps out the black element for a warm, muted, brownish red.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

