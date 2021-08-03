Pokémon TCG: Legendary Bird Black Stars Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a Black Star promo copy of each Legendary Bird Pokémon Trading Card Game card from Pokémon The Movie 2000 up for auction! Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are all very powerful cards in their own right, and their likenesses have inspired the motifs of the teams from Pokémon GO. Prospective bidders have until 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on these three remarkable promo cards from the Pokémon TCG.

In the various forms of media associated with the Pokémon franchise in general, these three Legendary Bird Pokémon are powerful creatures that are rare and live in seclusion, far away from the eyes of the general human populace. in Pokémon The Movie 2000, a poacher of rare Pokémon tries to capture them and harness their energy, but is thwarted by protagonist Ash Ketchum and another Pokémon, Lugia, the "Beast of the Sea." According to the description of this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Here we have a lot that showcases the 3 legendary bird Pokemon Articuno (Gem Mint 9.5), Zapdos (Gem Mint 9.5), and Moltres (Ex/NM 6). All 3 cards are Black Star Promotion Cards and have been graded with sub-grades, please refer to the images above for grade breakdown. The artwork is done by Toshinao Aoki.

If you want to bid on these three powerful promotional cards from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, July 3rd at 7:50 PM Central Time, or 8:50 PM Eastern Time, to do so. You can find the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!