Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Early Opening – Build & Battle

Today, we offer an early opening of a Build & Battle pre-release kit from the next Pokémon TCG set, Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.

We are just one day away from pre-release events of the next Pokémon TCG expansion, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. This is the third set of the Paldea-themed Scarlet & Violet era. This is the first expansion to bring Pokémon using a different Tera-type than their base types. This includes the set mascot, a Dark-type Charizard, Fire-type Eiscue, and an Electric-type (or in the Pokémon TCG, Lightning-type) Tyranitar. This expansion adapts Japan's Ruler of the Black Flame set and Japan's ex Starter Deck products into a single set. Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames also continues to feature Secret Rare cards, including Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Arts, and Gold Hyper Rares. The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames products so we can give you an early peek at this new expansion. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames booster box, a Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box, and a Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames Build & Battle kit. In this installment of our three-part early opening, we'll be opening the booster box.

Build & Battle Boxes contain four packs, a pre-built deck led up by one of four SV Black Star Promo cards exclusive to this product, and a guide. This product will be released ahead of the set itself at official PLAY stores tomorrow. Let's see what we pulled.

Here's a closer look at my favorite hit of the box: Tera Eiscue ex Full Art.

Pokémon ex: 0

Tera ex: 0

Full Art Pokémon: 0

Full Art Tera Pokémon ex: 1

Full Art Trainer: 0

Illustration Rare: 1

Special Illustration Rare: 0

Gold Hyper Rare: 0

Since Build & Battles have so few packs, any hit is considered a win. Coming out of this opening with two Secret Rares? That's an example of just how fun this product can be. It's playing Pokémon roulette. You're as likely to have a hit as you are to have no hit.

I love how Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames is now introducing Pokémon with different Tera types than their main typing. Eiscue looks awesome on the Full Art Tera ex with the flames reflected on the etched foil in its frozen head, creating a kaleidoscope of orange, red, and blue. I've said it before and must say it again: we are in a golden age of Pokémon art.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!