Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Opening: Mewtwo Vs. Melmetal Deck

The Pokémon TCG has now released one of its most interesting sets: Pokémon GO. This expansion is of course inspired by the hit mobile game of the same name that brought the whimsy of Pokémon to the real world with AR technology. Unlike a main series set, this expansion will not have booster boxes but will instead be released in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. The cards of this set focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. The Pokémon Company International has provided me with some of this set's products to open up for Bleeding Cool readers so we can get a taste of the cards. Today, let's crack open a Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Mewtwo vs. Melmetal Deck.

This is one of the most unique products to come out of the Pokémon GO expansion. You can either get separate Melmetal V and Mewtwo V decks or you can get the Mewtwo vs. Melmetal deck. The combined deck features the same promo cards as the separate two decks, which feature a Mewtwo V and a Melmetal V SWSH Black Star Promo that cannot be pulled in the main Pokémon GO set.

However, there are major reasons to get the combined deck over the separate offerings. The combined deck includes bonus holo trainers, including two Boss's Orders (a Rebel Clash reprint which is the same as the card in the set) and a Professor's Research featuring Professor Willow. While the artwork of Professor's Research is the same as the old SWSH promo that was released in the Pokémon Center's promotion last year, it features a different holo pattern exclusive to this deck. This makes it a must-have for completionist collectors.

Finally, in addition to the promos and of course the decks and gameplay material for players, this combined deck comes with two packs.

Hit Count:

Holo Rares: 2

My note for collectors is not to buy this for the packs. The packs are simply a bonus for getting the combined deck rather than the separate decks. V Battle Decks are not traditionally branded with special set logos, so that also makes this a unique release. While this is more of a player's product, there is enough here for collectors to make this an essential pick-up.

Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO is now in stores through a selection of special products. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more product openings as well as coverage of both the TCG and GO, the mobile game.