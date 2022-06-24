Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Full Art Exeggutor

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. It will include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at another Full Art.

Alolan Exeggutor is a notable part of Pokémon GO history. Long before the Alolan region reveal that began this year, Alolan regional variants of existing species arrived in the game as a special release. Suddenly, the game was flooded by long-necked Exeggutors that, to those who weren't aware of the new releases in the main series games, were unfamiliar. Alolan Exeggutor looks terrific in this Full Art that has a beautiful background of orange, red, and yellow beams that reminds me of the blazing Alolan sun. Note that while Full Arts are considered to be Secret Rares in Japan, this will be part of the standard numbered set in the English release. This is one I'll certainly be eager to pull.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also stay tuned for details on the current TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which features the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.