Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Gold Items

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. It will include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's finish up the previews with the final Secret Rares of the set.

All Pokémon GO players will know what these items are. We have on the left, the Incubator. This is used in the game to hatch Eggs. All players get one Infinite Incubator which never breaks, and then we can earn or buy other Incubators that we can use to work on hatching more than one Egg at a time. I'm a little surprised to see the Lure Module on the right get a Secret Rare as it isn't what I would call one of the more popular items. Lure Modules require players to be stationary by a Poké Stop in order to benefit from extra Pokémon spawns. While it isn't an item with very wide use except for when Trainers lure up an entire location, I'm happy to see it get a Gold Secret Rare due to its vibrant colors.

