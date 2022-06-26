Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Melmetal Full Art

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. It will include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at another Full Art.

Time flies, doesn't it? Just last month, I was counting down the days to the release of the last expansion, Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance which featured Origin Forme Palkia and Dialga along with the Hisuian Starters. Now, we are just a few days away from the release of this next set. While this isn't a main series set, it sure does have a lot of collectible cards, including this Full Art Melmetal. Not only do I hope to pull this card, which looks gorgeous due to its ruby red background that surely sparkles on the card's etched foil, but I hope to finally catch a Shiny Meltan in Pokémon GO. I've been running my Meltan Boxes every chance I get and this thing just won't Shine for me!

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also, stay tuned for details on the current TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which features the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.