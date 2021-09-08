Pokémon TCG Product Review: Eevee Evolution Tin: Vaporeon

A new series of products has come out as a tie-in to Pokémon TCG's latest expansion, the Dragon and Eeveelution-themed Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. The three new products include Eevee Evolution Tin: Vaporeon, Eevee Evolution Tin: Jolteon, and Eevee Evolution Tin: Flareon. These tins include four Pokémon TCG booster packs as well as a promo card featuring one of Eevee's evolutions. These cards are noteworthy because they were cut from Evolving Skies and moved to these to become Black Stare Promos. Let's open a Vaporeon tin to see if these are worth purchasing.

The Promo Card

The Black Star Promo is the Vaporeon V from the Japanese Eevee Heroes set that was cut from Evolving Skies. It matches the style of Pokémon-V that we saw in the set, with artwork that opts out of dark linework for a softer, clearer art style. We've seen the Pokémon TCG move away from the pattern of all Vs having a computer-generated, 3D art style, which has benefitted recent sets in major ways. To me, this promo alone makes the tin a must-have. Any Eevee-focused product is going to be popular, and for good reason. These are some of the most beloved Pokémon and just taking a look at this foiled card will show you why.

The Pokémon TCG Booster Packs

The packs included are:

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reing

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles

Sword & Shield base

I thought this was a pretty good spread. I do like when we get an older pack mixed in from a previous era to add some diversity, but truth be told, Sword & Shield base is started to get up there in age. While this isn't a branded Evolving Skies product, it is obviously related to the set as it uses the removed Vaporeon card, so those buying should be aware that there is only one Evolving Skies pack within.

Overall

Pokémon TCG collectors, this is a no-brainer. A terrific promo with Vaporeon V and four packs of great Sword & Shield-era sets makes this a must-have.