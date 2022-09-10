Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest: Lost Origin Booster Box Opening #4

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, is seen because it is the second main series set in a row that has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot along with the new card type Radiant Pokémon. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Lost Origin opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open a fourth booster box of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

I purchased this Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin booster box from Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, NY. Here's the spread of the box:

Holo Rare: 7

Pokémon-V: 4

Pokémon VMAX: 0

Pokémon VSTAR: 1

Radiant Pokémon: 2

Full Art V: 2

Alternate Art V: 0

Full Art Trainer (Main Set): 0

Rainbow Rare: 0

Gold VSTAR: 0

Gold Trainer or Special Energy: 0

Trainer Gallery Hits: 5 Character Rare: 3 Character Super Rare: 2 Full Art TG Trainer: 0 Black & Gold VMAX: 0



This is so far the worst Sword & Shield – Lost Origin booster box I've opened when it comes to the main set pulls and, strangely enough, the best when it comes to Trainer Gallery pulls.

You can generally expect a box to have somewhere between six to eight holo rares. My hope is always six, because that leaves more hit packs that can have an Ultra Rare and above, so I definitely attribute the weakness of this box's main hits being due to the higher number of holo rares. We did okay with Radiants, and pulling a VSTAR was solid, but this box did not include a Secret Rare. Now, I have had boxes with just a single Full Art and even one or two from other sets without anything above a VMAX… which is a crazy outlier. However, two lesser Full Art Vs. in a box without a Secret Rare gets this one close to being a dud.

It's the Trainer Gallery subset that completely redeems the box. You're generally lucky to pull a single Character Super Rare at all from a booster box, but this one had two. Not only did it have one of the set's best Character Super Rares in the Pikachu CSR, but it also had the best Character Rare with Charizard.