Pokémon TCG Release 2-Pack Forces Of Nature Blister

Pokémon TCG has released a new two-pack blister featuring the Legendary Forces of Nature: Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornadus in their Incarnate forms. Let's take a look at this product to see what comes inside.

The product listing over at the Pokémon Center goes like this:

Pokémon TCG: Tornadus, Thundurus & Landorus Cards with 2 Booster Packs & Coin Add the Forces of Nature to Your Collection! Expand your collection with three foil Pokémon TCG cards featuring Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus—plus a metallic coin, two Pokémon TCG booster packs, and a code card for Pokémon TCG Live! Includes 3 cards, 2 booster packs, a coin, and a code card Each booster pack contains 10 cards and 1 basic Energy

The cards that are included are not Black Star Promos but are in fact holographic cards from standard sets. The cards included as featured holos are:

Tornadus from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage

Thundurus from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign

Landorus from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike

Funny enough, the packs included are Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage and Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, so cross your fingers that you won't just pull another Tornadus and Landorus.

Last year, it was incredibly difficult to find anything in stock when it comes to Pokémon TCG items. That has thankfully changed. Here is a brief breakdown of what is available as of this writing:

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Build & Battle Stadium

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Build & Battle Box

Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX League Battle Deck

Single Strike Urshifu VMAX League Battle Deck

Hoopa V Box

Dragonite V Box

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike 3-Pack Eevee blister

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike 3-Pack Espeon blister

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Mini Portfolio

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Booster Box

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Booster Pack

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Pokémon Center Exclusive Elite Trainer Box

Rayquaza V Battle Deck

Noivern V Battle Deck

Celebrations Pokémon Center Exclusive Elite Trainer Box

Eevee Evolution Tin: Jolteon

Eevee Evolution Tin: Vaporeon

Eevee Evolution Tin: Flareon

First Partner Pack: Johto

Trainer's Toolkit 2021

First Partner Pack: Sinnoh

Snorlax, Morpeko, Applin 2-Pack Blister

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Booster Pack

Sirfetch'd Strike Card Sleeves

Ball Guy Double Deck Box

V Striker's Tin: Tyranitar V

V Striker's Tin: Empoleon V

And more.