Pokémon TCG Release 2-Pack Forces Of Nature Blister
Pokémon TCG has released a new two-pack blister featuring the Legendary Forces of Nature: Thundurus, Landorus, and Tornadus in their Incarnate forms. Let's take a look at this product to see what comes inside.
The product listing over at the Pokémon Center goes like this:
Pokémon TCG: Tornadus, Thundurus & Landorus Cards with 2 Booster Packs & Coin
Add the Forces of Nature to Your Collection! Expand your collection with three foil Pokémon TCG cards featuring Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus—plus a metallic coin, two Pokémon TCG booster packs, and a code card for Pokémon TCG Live!
Includes 3 cards, 2 booster packs, a coin, and a code card
Each booster pack contains 10 cards and 1 basic Energy
The cards that are included are not Black Star Promos but are in fact holographic cards from standard sets. The cards included as featured holos are:
- Tornadus from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage
- Thundurus from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign
- Landorus from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike
Funny enough, the packs included are Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage and Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, so cross your fingers that you won't just pull another Tornadus and Landorus.
