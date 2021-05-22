Pokémon TCG Releases Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck

The Pokémon TCG has released a new product: the Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck. Here is all of the information that players and collectors need to know about this new product.

The official Pokémon TCG announcement described the Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck as such:

The Secret Agent Pokémon lurks discreetly in corners, ready to strike when the moment is right! Add Inteleon VMAX to your team with this League-ready deck for skilled Trainers and Pokémon TCG players. With premium foil cards, sought-after power cards, and a well-tuned set of Pokémon and Trainer cards, the Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck does more than feature one of the first partner Pokémon of the Galar region: it puts together all the elements to support you in your next match against friends and neighbors, in person or online! The Pokémon TCG: Inteleon VMAX League Battle Deck includes: 1 ready-to-play 60-card deck, including 2 Pokémon V and 2 Pokémon VMAX 1 deck box 2 coin condition markers 6 damage-counter dice 1 competition-legal coin-flip die A Quick Guide to unlock the strategies within A Pokémon TCG rulebook A code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

This deck is a major win for players with all of that included. One thing that collectors should note is that the Inteleon cards featured in this set are not Black Star Promos but are rather the Inteleon cards from the Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash expansion. If you have yet to pull those cards, which are numbered 49/192 and 50/192 in the set respectively, this product comes with those two guaranteed cards, which is nice.

There are also more player-focused products coming soon from the Pokémon TCG. It has been announced that August 2021 will see the release of the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection Box and another Trainer's Toolkit, which will this time feature Crobat V with Alternate Art as a Black Star Promo.