Pokémon TCG Releases KFC Taiwan Promos Internationally With A Catch

Remember the KFC news that we covered in early January? No, not that they were releasing plant-based chicken nuggets that have been said to taste like fried N95s. I'm talking Pokémon TCG. Back on January 7th, Bleeding Cool covered the news that KFC locations in Taiwan would run a Pokémon TCG promotion with new cards featuring the Starters from the upcoming open-world RPG, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The cards were to be given with select meals, with the three possible hits being Oshawott, Rowlett, and Cyndaquil. Now, we can confirm that these cards will in fact be released in English, but you don't have to get a bunch of the Colonel's best to collect them. Let's get into the details.

When news of the KFC Taiwan promotion first came out, I wrote:

It is more likely that we will receive the cards through another means, either as promos or an expansion, than it is that KFC will expand their promotion. Keep an eye right here on Bleeding Cool for word on when these cards — or, to be honest, if these cards — make it over to international audiences.

If not when indeed. All three cards included in the KFC Taiwan promo will be released in a new Pokémon TCG box referred to as the "Collector's Bundle." It will be released on March 25th for $29.99 USD and will come with seven booster packs (we can't always trust this but the current box image shows two packs of Brilliant Stars, one Fusion Strike, one Evolving Skies, and three Battle Styles), a coin, sticker sheets, a notebook, and of course a code card. What we can also confirm is that the promo cards featuring this fun mix of Starters will all be foil. We can't confirm what their numbers are in the SWSH Black Star Promo collection as of yet.