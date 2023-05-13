Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Cubone & Marowak Pokémon TCG reveals another card featuring the Kanto region from Japan's upcoming Pokémon Card 151 featuring Cubone & Marowak.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at the Cubone line from this set.

The Cubone card continues the image that we originally saw in Jungle, but instead of crying and looking up at the sky while holding its mother's bone, Cubone just… holds the bone. This seems like a weaker connection to the card than some other additions to Pokémon Card 151. Cubone evolves to Marowak, which gets a holographic rare in this set. Both cards are illustrated by Shinya Komatsu, continuing the trend of the same artist sticking with the full Pokémon evolutionary family.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include.