Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Giovanni Pokémon Card 151 will come to Japan later this year, featuring the first 151 Pokémon in Dex order and Trainers featuring Giovanni.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the special set of this year for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell.

Pokémon Card 151 features Team Rocket's Giovanni, but not as a Boss's Orders card as you may have expected. This card is called Giovanni's Charisma and is card 162/165 in this set. We already know that cards 1 – 151 are Pokémon, beginning with Bulbasaur and ending with Mew, so that means there are fourteen additional cards in the main set, including Trainers and potentially Energies. So far, the only Trainers revealed for the set are this and the Safety Goggles Trainer Item, which is card 157/165.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.