Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Kadabra Pokémon TCG has revealed Pokémon Card 151, which ushers Kadabra back into the hobby after the infamous lawsuit that has now been resolved.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the special set of this year for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Today, let's take a look at the Abra and Kadabra cards from the set.

Mitsuhiro Arita illustrates the entire Abra evolutionary line in Pokémon Card 151, which is certainly a move that reflects The Pokémon Company honoring the return of Kadabra to the hobby by giving their most popular artist the chance to draw this species' return. We previously showed Arita's Alakazam ex, which sees the culmination of this evolutionary line, which you can see here. However, because of the now-resolved lawsuit, it's certainly the Kadabra card that everyone will be keying into.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.