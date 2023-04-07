Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Squirtle Pokémon TCG will feature a Squirtle card in the upcoming Pokémon Card 151 set in Japan which continues the Base Set artwork story.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the special set of this year for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Today, we take a look at yet another card from the set that continues the scene depicted in the Base Set artwork. This time, we're talking Squirtle.

I've said before that the Pokémon TCG needs some distance from Kanto and Base Set homages but this… this, is cool. The idea of new images that connect to that series to tell a new story populating this set works so well. Artist kantaro draws this card. They are new to the hobby as of Crown Zenith but have been delivering a ton of Scarlet & Violet-era cards, including major hits like Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare and the Fuecoco / Crocalor / Skeledire line Illustration Rares.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.