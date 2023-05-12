Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Tangela & Aerodactyl Aerodactyl will be one of the holographic rare cards included in Pokémon Card 151, the next Pokémon TCG expansion set to release in Japan.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the states. Today, let's take a look at two more cards, including a newly revealed holographic and a common.

First up, one of the holographic rares from Pokémon Card 151 will feature Aerodactyl. This Fossil Pokémon looks fearsome on this illustration by artist Shinjini Kanda. Kanda has been with the hobby since Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, making them a relative newcomer. Kanda has made a splash since their first contribution with notable cards including the upcoming Magikarp Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved as well as the iconic Sword & Shield – Lost Origin chase card Giraitna V Alternate Art.

Tangela's Illustration Rare from this set was revealed yesterday, and now we can show off the standard common Tangela card by Aya Kusube.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet-era cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.