Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Venusaur & Blastoise Full Art

While Charizard will be one of the main chases, the other Kanto Starters Blastoise and Venusaur also feature in the new Pokémon TCG Japan set.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at two Full Art Pokémon from this set.

Yesterday, we showed off the Full Art Charizard ex, which will likely be the most valuable Full Art of the set when released in English. Well, at least when it comes to Pokémon. Full Art Trainers have been killing recently, and I'd be willing to be that Erika's Invitation will be the top Full Art of Scarlet & Violet – 151. We have to give love to the other Kanto Starters, though, as both Blastoise and Venusaur get great Full Arts in Pokémon Card 151. PLANETA Yamashita, a new provider of 3D-style cards like these, contributes both. Yamashita has been contributing to the hobby since 2021's Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with memorable cards credited to their name, including Mimikyu ex, Leafeon V, Glaceon V, Regidrago VSTAR, and Mew V.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right Bleeding Cool.

