Pokémon TCG Reveals Regidrago Card In Japan's Towering Perfection

A new Legendary gets its Pokémon TCG debut in the upcoming Japanese set, Towering Perfection. This time, it's Regidrago.

Yesterday, in a post revealing the presence of another Galarian Legendary called Regieleki, I wrote:

Sky Stream is one of two Japanese-language Pokémon TCG sets releasing on July 9th. Both Sky Stream and its sister set, Towering Perfection, focus on Dragon-types with the former featuring Rayquaza as the set mascot and the latter featuring Duraludon as the set mascot. It makes sense that Sky Stream is debuting Regielecki, because it is one of two new Legendaries introduced into the Regi-family with the Sword & Shield DLCs… with the other one being the Dragon-type Regidrago, which seems destined to now be featured in one of these sets as well.

Now, we can report that Regidragon has indeed been revealed for Towering Perfection. This Dragon-type Pokémon is a new Generation Eight edition to the Legendary Titans that were first introduced all the way back in the Hoenn region. It seems as if the Regi family is destined to keep expanding. It started out as a trio with the Rock-type Regirock, the Ice-type Regice, and the Steel-type Registeel. Sinnoh then added the trio master, a crushingly powerful Normal-type Pokémon named Regigigas. Now, years and years later, a Pokémon Sword & Shield DLC has added the Electric-type Regieleki and the Dragon-type Regidrago.

Towering Perfection marks Regidragon's first-ever appearance on a Pokémon card. The non-Regi Legendaries introduced in the current Galarian era have all had their chance to shine on V and Full Art cards in the Pokémon TCG, so it's interesting to see both Regieleki and now Regidragon have their debut with a standard holo rather than an Ultra Rare card. Perhaps we will see these two get their chance on an Ultra Rare in a subsequent set. We still have very little information on what's to come in the next main expansion after the Japanese Towering Perfection/Sky Stream and the English Evolving Skies. All we know so far is that it will feature Mew, the first inclusion of V-Union cards outside of promos, and introduce Fusion as a new Battle Style.