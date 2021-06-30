New Legendary Regieleki Debuts In Pokémon TCG: Sky Stream

A new Legendary Pokémon makes its first Pokémon TCG appearance in Japan's upcoming Dragon-focused set, Sky Stream. Here's everything you need to know about Sky Stream, this new Legendary arrival, and how this card may appear in the English-language Pokémon TCG.

Sky Stream is one of two Japanese-language Pokémon TCG sets releasing on July 9th. Both Sky Stream and its sister set, Towering Perfection, focus on Dragon-types with the former featuring Rayquaza as the set mascot and the latter featuring Duraludon as the set mascot. It makes sense that Sky Stream is debuting Regielecki, because it is one of two new Legendaries introduced into the Regi-family with the Sword & Shield DLCs… with the other one being the Dragon-type Regidrago, which seems destined to now be featured in one of these sets as well.

Regielecki is an Electric-type and joins Regidrago in entering the Legendary Titans group, which was previously made up of Regice, Regirock, Registeel, and trio-master Regigigas. The Regielecki featured in Sky Stream is a standard holo, which is a less prominent feature than the TCG debuts of the other new Legendaries: Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Rapid Strike Urshifu, and Single Strike Urshifu. That makes me wonder if we will see a larger feature for Regielecki and Regidrago in an upcoming set, featuring these new species on Pokémon V, VMAX, and Full Arts.

Sky Stream and Towering Perfection will combine with Japan's May 2021 set, Eevee Heroes, to make up the English-language Pokémon TCG set Evolving Skies. However, we cannot confirm that this Regielecki card will make it into Evolving Skies, as it is very likely that a selection of cards will be cut and moved into another set, much like with Chilling Reign. This means that we could see this Regielecki show up in Evolving Skies, but we could also see it delayed until the November 2021 main expansion, which has yet to be officially announced.