Pokémon TCG Reveals Scarlet & Violet Set Breakdown Pokémon TCG reveals the set breakdown of the first Scarlet & Violet expansion, including Art Rares, Gold Hyper Rares, and more.

The Pokémon Company International has now confirmed the following details about Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set, which has done away with Rainbow Rares. This set will include Art Rares, Special Art Rares, and more. Let's get into the details.

12 Double Rare Pokémon ex, including two Tera Pokémon ex: Looking to Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, we will get most of the cards from those sets but not all in this expansion. Those sets include Gardevoir ex, Great Tusk ex, Koraidon ex, Spidops ex, Magnezone ex, Miraidon ex, Banette ex, Iron Treads ex, Oinkologne ex, Lucario ex, Ampharos ex, and Mimikyu ex. Mimikyu is set to appear as a Black Star Promo in an ex Box. We should know in time which of these will be either put into a different set or released as promos. The two Tera Pokémon ex are Gyarados ex and Arcanine ex.

24 Illustration Rare Pokémon: These are the Art Rares we have been showing in our Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet ex previews. I wonder about the pull rate here.

10 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon and Supporter cards: These are Special Art Rares. The press release says "The expansion will also include illustration rare and special illustration rare Pokémon, which may show an entire Evolution line growing together. These cards will showcase Pokémon in their natural environments and offer a closer look at their unique personalities."

These are Special Art Rares. The press release says Six Hyper Rare gold etched cards which can include Pokémon ex, Trainer, and Energy cards: We have seen Gold Secret Rares for many eras now, with them often changing. Since Crown Zenith debuted Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which continue here, I truly wonder if the Gold Alternate Arts we saw in Crown Zenith will be what we see these show up as.