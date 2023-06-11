Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved Officially Released

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved has been officially released. It features Paldean Starters, the Treasures of Ruin, and more.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved has been officially released. This expansion features the Paldean Starter Pokémon evolutions as ex cards, Illustration Rares of the entire Paldean Starter lines, the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries, and more. Let's take a look at what products are available widely in stores now.

Here are the products that can now be purchased from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved:

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more. Paldea Legends Tin: Koraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.

Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99. Paldea Legends Tin: Miraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.

Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99. Trainer's Toolkit 2023 (available June 9, 2023): Includes an Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo card, an Arceus VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo card, 50+ cards to power up your deck, 100+ Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, competitive gameplay items, and four booster packs. It will retail for $34.99.

Includes an Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo card, an Arceus VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo card, 50+ cards to power up your deck, 100+ Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, competitive gameplay items, and four booster packs. It will retail for $34.99. Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Tinkaton ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Annihilape ex Box (available July 14, 2023): Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99

Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99 2023 Collector's Chest (available August 4, 2023): This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Back to School Pencil Tin (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case.

This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case. Back to School Eraser Blisters (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser.

This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser. Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames drop (available August 11, 2023): The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes with a Charmander SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with an Eevee SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with Houndstone SV Black Star Promo card, a single-pack blister with a Pawmi SV Black Star Promo card, and more.

