Pokémon TCG Shining Fates Product Review: Shiny Bolton V Tin

Shining Fates is setting the Pokémon TCG fandom on fire. This highly anticipated set is the sequel to the smash hit Hidden Fates, and features a standard set of 72 cards and a subset of over 100 Shiny Pokémon. The product line features an Elite Trainer Box, tins, boxes — pretty much the same treatment that Hidden Fates got. Shining Fates products are now on shelves and the Pokémon Company International was nice enough to send me some of this set's products in exchange for fair reviews. Let's dive in and see if this set is worth the hype. Now, we're tackling the Shiny Bolton V Tin.

The Pokémon TCG Promo

Unlike the promos featured in the Elite Trainer Box, the Pikachu V Collection box, and the Mad Party Pin Collections, the cards from these tins feature Shiny Pokémon done in the style of the Shining Fates Shiny Vault cards. The available tins feature Eldegoss, Cramorant, and Bolton. The package I received had the Shiny Bolton V promo card, which is absolutely gorgeous. The Pokémon TCG was smart to continue the style of the Full Art Shiny GX cards into Shining Fates with these V and VMAX cards, because they are some of the most stunning cards in the hobby's history. As with the Pikachu V Collection, the promo cards in these tins are also well-taken care of thanks to an additional piece of plastic keeping the card in place. This new way of treating promo cards in the Sword & Sheild era leads to fewer damaged cards, which is a huge positive.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

The biggest surprise here was the number of packs in the tin. Hidden Fates tins came with four-packs, but these Shining Fates tins come with six. I couldn't be happier to see the number of packs increased.

As mentioned in my earlier reviews of other products, Shining Fates is an incredible set. The fact that you can pull a Shiny Vault or Amazing Rare card in place of the reverse holo creates a dynamic pack opening experience that truly feels as if any pack can offer any possible pull, which is an experience that standard expansions aren't quite able to match.

Overall

Shining Fates truly lives up to its status as a special set and deserves to share the combined names of two of the most iconic special sets in the Pokémon TCG's history: Shining Legends and Hidden Fates. There were jokes made in the community about the name when the set was first announced, with some saying things like "What's next, Hidden Legends?" Well, if the products will be as incredible as these, I say bring it on.