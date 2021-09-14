Pokémon TCG Shining Tyranitar Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectibles, has put a graded copy of Shining Tyranitar from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Neo Destiny expansion set up for auction! Shining Tyranitar, like all other "Shining" Pokémon in the set, has a triple-star rarity, meaning the card is approximately three times as unlikely to open in a pack when compared to a rare card with a standard, one-star rarity. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, September 14th, to place a bid on this awesome Pokémon TCG card.

Contrary to what a fair few people may believe, Shining Pokémon debuted in the set before the Neo Destiny expansion, Neo Revelation, with Shining Magikarp and Shining Gyarados. However, this is fitting because the "Red Gyarados" of the Pokémon video games Gold Version, Silver Version, and Crystal Version were such a centerpiece of the second generation. Shining Tyranitar is part of a slightly more wide release of Shining Pokémon from Neo Destiny, alongside such cards as Shining Celebi, Shining Steelix, and, of course, Shining Charizard. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This is a Pokémon that you sure wouldn't want to meet in battle! Tyranitar is center-stage on this card from the Neo Destiny set. This card is a three star rarity and is numbered 113/105. Shining cards like this one are highly collectable and every time one comes up for auction there is aggresive bidding so we expect the same here. So in other words place your bids now! The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to place a bid on this fantastic copy of Shining Tyranitar from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, September 14th, to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!