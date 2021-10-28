Pokémon TCG Spotlight: The Best Absol Cards Part 1

In honor of the current Mega Absol feature in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO during the season part of the Halloween 2021 event, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Absol cards from the Pokémon TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Absol picks in the comments below.

Movie Commemorative VS Pack: First, let me just use this to say… I can't believe how few incredible cards Absol has gotten. Not only does this Dark-type favorite deserve a Full Art, it also deserves a Shiny! There truly were fewer standout Absol cards than any other single species I have covered in this ongoing series. Still, Atsuko Nishida creates a beautiful Absol card with bright, light, almost whispy coloring in this set, which is Japan-exclusive.

First, let me just use this to say… I can't believe how few incredible cards Absol has gotten. Not only does this Dark-type favorite deserve a Full Art, it also deserves a Shiny! There truly were fewer standout Absol cards than any other single species I have covered in this ongoing series. Still, creates a beautiful Absol card with bright, light, almost whispy coloring in this set, which is Japan-exclusive. HeartGold SoulSilver – Triumphant: We get an Ultra Rare here with Absol Prime by Hideaki Hakozaki . This in-your-face look was the Prime style of the time, which made the fact that the artwork looks very computer-generated more tolerable. Had this been a full shot of Absol, this Pokémon card may not have made the list but, as is, it makes for a good-looking Prime. Also, finally, you have to love the holographic text of the borders here.

We get an Ultra Rare here with Absol Prime by . This in-your-face look was the Prime style of the time, which made the fact that the artwork looks very computer-generated more tolerable. Had this been a full shot of Absol, this Pokémon card may not have made the list but, as is, it makes for a good-looking Prime. Also, finally, you have to love the holographic text of the borders here. Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse: Mizue illustrates my favorite Absol card so far, which can be pulled in packs of Cosmic Eclipse, the final Sun & Moon-era set. With sharp, confident linework and clear, lush coloring, the artist gives Absol a cute moment in the sun. There is the obvious tendency to put Dark-type Pokémon in the shadows, perhaps backlighting them with the glow of the moon, but this card imagines Absol as a Pokémon wandering through a beautiful valley. Lovely work!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for daily Pokémon TCG coverage.