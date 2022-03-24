Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Cresselia

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look a holographic card featuring my personal favorite Legendary Pokémon: Cresselia.

Wow, that's a beautiful card. This Cresselia, illustrated by saino misaki, perfectly captures this Legendary Pokémon gliding through the night, illuminating the world like the Moon Goddess that she is. The beams of light cascading through the darkness of the sky are perfectly designed to work with the horizontal line pattern of Sword & Shield-era holofoil cards. With this and a Mesprit holo card, I'm starting to get more excited for the holo rares likely to arrive in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance than I am for the Ultra Rares. That said, I think Cresselia more than deserves an Ultra Rare feature before the Sword & Shield era wraps, just like the Lake Trio. Outside of the Gold Secret Rare which depicted the Shiny form of Cresselia, we haven't seen an Ultra Rare regular Cresselia since the Black & White era with Boundaries Crossed with Cresselia EX, so it is more than past due. I'd love to see the full treatment, with a V, VSTAR, Full Art, Alternate Art, Rainbow Rare, and Gold.

