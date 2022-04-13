Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Full Art Trainers

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at some Full Art Trainers from the Secret Rare section of Time Gazer. (Note that in Japan, Full Arts are considered Secret Rares while the English-language sets count them as part of the numbered set.)

Time Gazer has three Full Art Trainers. We have Adaman, Gardenia's Vitality, and Zisu. Adaman was introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus as part of the Diamond Clan, along with Irida who is featured as a Full Art in Space Juggler, the sister set to Time Gazer. Zisu is also a Legends: Arceus character, continuing this set's focus on Hisui, the ancient version of Sinnoh, introduced in that game. Ziisu is the captain of the Galaxy Team's Security Corps in the game. Gardenia strays from the Legends: Arceus focus, as she is the leader of Eterna Gym in Sinnoh in modern times. Gardenia's Vitality will no doubt be the most popular Full Art Trainer of the set.

