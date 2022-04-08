Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Hisuian Braviary

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and is likely to feature Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at a new Pokémon variant making its Pokémon TCG debut in this set.

Earlier this year, the open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduced a new region to the franchise… kind of. It debuted the Hisuian region as an ancient version of Sinnoh where some Pokémon appear differently or evolve differently. Through that, we got species like Hisuian Sneasel which, instead of evolving into Weavile, evolves into Hisuian Sneasler. Not all species evolve into an entirely separate Pokémon, though, as some simply evolve into region-exclusive forms of their normal evolution. One of those is the Rufflet line. In Hisui, Rufflet evolves into Hisuian Braviary, which makes its Pokémon TCG debut in Time Gazer with stormy artwork by Shin Nagasawa. This continues the twin sets' focus on the Hisui region, as its major hits feature the new Origin Formes of Palkia and Dialga that also debuted in Legends: Arceus.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.