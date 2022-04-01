Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Hisuian Lilligant

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and is likely to feature Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at these newly revealed V and VSTAR cards featuring yet another Hisuian regional variant.

It's Hisuian Lilligant! While the card retains the normal Grass-typing that the standard Lilligant has, this Hisuian regional variant actually becomes a Grass/Fighting-type in this Hisui region which was introduced earlier this year in the open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

We can now confirm the following Vs and VSTARs in Time Gazer:

Hisuian Lilligant V

Hisuian Lilligant VSTAR

Luxray V

Jirachi V

Machamp V

Machamp VMAX

Origin Forme Dialga V

Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR

Wyrdeer V

And these in Space Juggler:

Beedrill V

Heatran V

Heatran VMAX

Origin Forme Palkia V

Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR

Kleavor V

Kleavor VSTAR

Hisuian Sneasler V

Oranguru V

These sets will arrive on April 8th, so stay tuned as our previews will likely soon switch to Secret Rares as cards leak on social media, PokéBeach, and elsewhere. Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.