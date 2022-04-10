Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Jirachi Full Art

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Secret Rare sections of these sets as these cards begin to leak from early pack openings, with two Full Arts featured today. (Note that in Japan, Full Arts are considered Secret Rares while the English-language sets count them as parted of the numbered set.)

This may seem crazy to some, as these sets have some pretty nice Alternate Arts and Gold VSTARs… but I'll say it right now. If the above Jirachi V Full Art from Time Gazer makes it into Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, and it almost surely will, that's my chase card right there. Jirachi itself mixed with the pink and purple celestial swirl is just an absolute stunner. The Luxray V Full Art is fine as well, and the only negative thing that I have to stay here is that both of these were absolute shoo-ins for Alternate Arts! Unfortunately, the Pokémon TCG opted to not give that card type to either Jirachi or Luxray, but I know I'll get over it once I pull the stunning Jirachi Full Art. As someone who is quite partial to Mythicals, Time Gazer does Hoenn's Mythical so right!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.