Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Machamp Alt Art

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Secret Rare sections of these sets as these cards begin to leak from early pack openings, with two Machamp cards featured today. (Note that in Japan, Full Arts are considered Secret Rares while the English-language sets count them as part of the numbered set.)

Wow, the Alt Arts in Time Gazer are really bringing the intrigue. Earlier this week, we took a look at the Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art, and now, this Machamp V Alternate Art continues the pattern started in that card by depicting multiple different species. Artist Shinya Komatsu illustrates Machamp and the little Trapinch that could barrel through what looks like a farmer's market to set up their display. Any artist alley folks reading can probably relate. We also see two Maractus running their own booths, which is just adorable.

Then, Ryo Ueda contributes a simple Machamp Full Art V that gets me a bit nostalgic, as the warm color palette reminds me quite a bit of how Full Art EXs looked in the XY era.

