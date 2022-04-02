Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Machamp V

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and are likely to feature Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at another card from the set featuring the Kanto Fighter himself, Machamp.

Earlier, I previewed a Machamp VMAX which finally showed Gigantamax form of Machamp that had yet to receive a feature in the TCG. Where a VSTAR can be found, so too can a V. Now, I touted that Machamp VMAX as one of the best and most unique illustrations we've seen on that card style, and I must say I feel the exact same way about this Machamp V. Many Vs lean toward a more computer-animated, 3D style which this Machamp completely shirks as it embraces a darker and more detailed painterly approach. Artist kawayoo, who is known for the beautiful Arceus V Alternate Art in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, is responsible for this one. I hope we start seeing kawayoo contribute more to the TCG as time goes on, because this is a stunner.

