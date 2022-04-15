Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Rainbow Rares

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at some Rainbow Rare VSTARs from the Secret Rare section of Time Gazer.

Last time, we covered the Rainbow Rare Pokémon-VMAX of Time Gazer and Space Juggler. That piece included Machamp and Heatran. These two sets will also feature Rainbow Rare VSTARs which will be included in the same area of the set as the Rainbow Rare VMAXes. Time Gazer includes Hisuian Lilligant VSTAR and Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rares in the set. Space Juggler includes Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR and Kleavor VSTAR Rainbow Rares in the set. It seems that the current mode for sets is that every VSTAR released in a proper set will get a Rainbow Rare while just one VSTAR from every Japanese set will get a Gold Secret Rare. Time Gazer and Space Juggler respectively give Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia the Gold treatment. The English set Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance is likely to include three Gold Secret Rares including Palkia, Dialga, and Hisuian Samurott from Battle Region.

