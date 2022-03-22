Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: The Lake Trio

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the set's cards featuring the Lake Trio.

I always love when The Lake Trio features in a Pokémon TCG set but I genuinely hope this isn't all we're getting when it comes to Mesprit, Uxie, and Azelf in the Sword & Shield era. With the current sets focused on Sinnoh and Hisui (Sinnoh in ancient times, before it became the region we know now), we have to eventually get Lake Trio Ultra Rares. At least Vs, but hopefully VSTARs. Looking at these, though, it appears that we're getting Mesprit as a holo-rare and Uxie and Azelf as regular rares.

sui illustrates a peaceful Uxie that drifts through a glowing, starry expanse with a look of pure contentment on its face. Taira Akitsu depicts Azelf floating near a tree, giving us collectors the side-eye as if we woke it from a tranquil reverie. Finally, zig is behind the artwork of the holographic Mesprit, which seems as if it has a magical rainbow sunset caught in the foil of the card. I cannot wait to pull this one myself!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.