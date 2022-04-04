Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Togepi Line

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and is likely to feature Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Togepi line that will be featured in Space Juggler.

Togepi : Every time I see a card that would've been a Fairy-type had the Pokémon TCG not discontinued that card type, I mourn for what could've been. My biggest wish for the TCG in the Scarlet & Violet era is that Fairy-types return in a major way. This adorable Togepi card is illustrated by Mizue , who gives a classic take on the happy eggling. While it's unlikely because she was just featured on a Character Super Rare with Starmie in the last Japanese set, I'd love to see Misty feature on a Togepi Character Rare in this set.

: My favorite artwork of these three is from who illustrates a soft, dreamy Togetic. Togetic is in a valley of blue flowers as petals swirl, marveling at the sight. Togekiss: Finally, Pokémon TCG mainstay sui delivers the final stage of the evolutionary like with Togekiss, who gets a holo as it soars through the sky. This is our first time seeing Togekiss since its major feature in Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage (in Japan, Legendary Heartbeat) where it got a V, VMAX, Full Art V, and Rainbow Rare VMAX.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.